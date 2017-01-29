Hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers traditionally rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 22, the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision declaring abortion legal in our country. The year was 1963.
Media coverage is generally very sparse; therefore, I am writing this letter to inform the public of other rallies in California as well as the one in Washington. Because of the inauguration, times and places have changed. San Francisco and Los Angeles will each rally on Jan. 21, and the Washington D.C. pilgrimage will be one week later on Jan. 27 with much pro-life activity around the country in the entire week.
Thousands of students and others on buses headed to these rallies will view the video series “Who Was the Real Margaret Sanger?” Sanger was the primary founder of the abortion movement, which is now known as Planned Parenthood. Questions such as: Whom were they targeting? Were they really trying to help the poor and people of color? Are deception and money the bottom line in this very large and influential business?
Killing innocent babies is never a solution to a large moral problem and never a way to expect God’s blessing on our county. God is merciful and forgives, but there is a long and sorrowful path to wholeness.
Dorothy Feder, Belleville
