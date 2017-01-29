Public safety should be county’s main business

I’m sure Sheriff Rick Watson and State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly are fine public servants, dedicated to the safety of our county. However, I do not trust Chairman Mark Kern and his Democrat supporters on the board, one a recently convicted felon who stole $230,000 from the poor people in his community, with properly handling the proposed public safety sales tax revenue. Using $25,000 as the price of a patrol car, through the state purchase program, in theory we could have bought nine new police cars with some change left over for the poor communities in the metro-east with the stolen funds. The sales tax proposal has few details as to exactly who is getting the revenue, and there is no assurance that political cronies won’t be hired or that these funds will be siphoned off for tires for trucks owned by politicians, junkets to Las Vegas or overpaid, underperforming special consultants. I don’t trust our board and the yes-men who don’t even bother to read in advance the agenda and proposed budget. As long as MidAmerica dealings are shrouded in secrecy, we need to say “no” on this proposal. Publish the budget to upgrade the jail, such as a design-build proposal and an end to the tax, maybe we can consider it. Show how we can cut funding to MidAmerica and hire more investigators for the state’s attorney, and then we can do business. Public safety is the county’s main business, not running a failing airport.
Phil Henning, Smithton
