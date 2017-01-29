Conservative Christians hate how society is changing

“Right wing Christian conservatives in this country have called Christianity ‘the most persecuted religion in the world.’” Sorry! That’s a lie!
It is true that in some countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran and North Korea they are forbidden and often persecuted.
However, in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Australia and much of Asia, Christianity flourishes. In some African countries conservative Christianity is very strong, often homophobic.
So why are conservative U.S. Christians feeling “persecuted”? They hate how society is changing. Many young people are rejecting their parents’ fundamentalism. They are very angry about LGBT rights, especially same sex marriage. They are angry that prayer in public schools is not allowed. They want to defund Planned Parenthood because of abortion, even though that is only 3 percent of that organization’s activities. Basically, they feel “persecuted” because their narrow agenda is not law.
Donald Trump pandered to these fundamentalists’ anger for their vote. This was shameful and hypocritical, but effective.
People have the right under the First Amendment to believe whatever they want. But they do not have the right to make religious laws that everyone must obey, though many do not agree with them.
Separation of church and state is not a “myth.” It is real and was advocated by the Founding Fathers. Perhaps the Christian Right types who feel they are “persecuted” would have felt at home in the Inquisition, where religion and government were one in the same, and “heretics” were burned to a crisp!
Larry Brown, Glen Carbon
Comments