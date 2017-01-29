I have bashed Hillary Clinton, and many have bashed Donald Trump. Let’s try something different. I have seldom seen any Trump bashers say anything good about Clinton and why they voted for her. Please, no bashing of anyone, just reasons why we voted the way we did. I, as an ignorant, deplorable, uneducated little person, voted for Trump because all I could find on a political level for him was that he bought and paid for Democrats and Republicans, depending on what he wanted passed or defeated. He was a buyer, not a taker of politicians. Please, just talk of the good things of the person you voted for, not against that person’s opponent. Can we do this?
Robert Colston, Keyesport
Comments