We need licenses for everything, but buying guns?

Here we go again, an unhinged person with easy access to guns, opens fire in a crowded airport murdering five, injuring dozens and permanently disrupting the lives of scores in another murderous outburst. Our “leaders” again will do nothing in response, because one intransigent organization with an irrationally entrenched doctrine has, through lies and intimidation, imposed its twisted philosophy over the people’s will. My question is what is it about the term “well regulated” the National Rifle Association doesn’t understand?
Consider that in this country we register and license those who use automobiles, go fishing, own property, run businesses, practice medicine, prescribe pharmaceuticals, teach our children, own pets, prepare food, cut hair, and, oh yes, get married! But to buy and keep weapons capable of mass murder, there are practically no rules or regulations. There is no licensure, background checks can easily be evaded, and accountability for what happens through the misuse of that weapon falls on no one but the user. There’s no product liability on devices designed exclusively for killing. Even gathering meaningful statistics on gun violence is discouraged.
This situation has been foisted upon us by one organization that currently has more power than the people, 90 percent of whom favor some degree of limitation on the sale and ownership of guns. So, when will this insanity end? Only when our people decide they’ve had enough of the wanton slaughter that’s made ours a second-class country and make NRA endorsement a liability to any political candidate.
Sincerely,
Kevin J. Gagen, Belleville
