Bob Romanik slandered my name

Never again will I let someone stay at my house out of kindness on a temporary basis. I learned a very hard and valuable lesson last summer. Especially being on a small fixed income and then not trying to find a job.
When you’re a senior and over twice their age, they think they know more about life than you do. And don’t let some punk blackmail you into writing something to get them off the hook owing you money just to get the door keys back.
And make sure they don’t steal any of your personal property either. July 19, 2016, Bob Romanik told you people some lies about me on his show, and I’m setting it straight. Occasionally, I did stop by his station.
A couple of ball caps and a T-shirt, sometimes dropping news clippings off he might use. Not once did I ever beg him to buy me groceries or to stock my refrigerator with food.
And he sure as hell never gave me money like he told his listeners. I also never personally asked Romanik to buy me a car and refrigerator. I wrote him a letter, yes, but I asked him if he could start a fundraiser to help me out.
What you did, Bob, was slander my name with these lies. I almost lost my life years ago as a sanitation engineer, and you know nothing about my health problems. Don’t disrespect my late mother with the names you called me.
Harold Griffin, Belleville
