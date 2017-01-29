Eckert should worry about Belleville’s crime problem

First, I would like to start with asking why we are talking about the city treasurer position. Dean Hardt campaigned four years ago with the promise to eliminate the treasurer’s office. Remember, Dean? What happened? Does a $75,000 salary from taxpayer’s money look good in your bank account?
Second, this is not the first time Mayor Mark Eckert has puffed out his chest and removed elected officials from committees. He was instrumental in removing me from all aldermanic committees in 1998.
Third, Eckert should be worried about Belleville’s crime problem instead of trying to influence the election. There was an article in the paper about the city clerk being removed from the electoral board. Directly under that was an article about police investigating an armed robbery at a Chinese restaurant in west Belleville. My son lives in west Belleville. His home has been broken into two times within the last six months. When Eckert was an alderman he helped get the community police program shelved.
Belleville businesses are closing. Crime is up. The citizens of Belleville need a mayor who is not a lying, bloviating idiot.
Devin A. Kaemmerer Sr., Lenzburg
Comments