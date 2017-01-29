Barack Obama has created all the dirt he can dig up to damage the rights of the people of America. The damage has been done. Only Obama could make such ignorant laws; the Democrats chose to follow this destruction.
It is all there in black and white. Right is wrong. Wrong is right. They undermined this country. America needs to be in control of all the rights that had been the law.
Obama made his army of ISIS. They will have to be removed. Obama should also go. He never served as president. Remove those that have nothing to offer.
Donald Trump will have an enormous job given by the liberal future that’s running our country out of business. America needs to be in control of all the rights that had been the law. Get back those laws. Freedom to care for the U.S., our rights matter, our rights when removed, turning his back on Israel. He will soon be out of office and still working on destroying our relationship with Israel.
This country will have to put faith in our almighty God to stop the evil that’s taking our country. Israel will have to stand. Be of service to us. Save Israel, save America, that is our future. Laws are important.
God bless and keep Israel and the U.S. sincerely and forever. Forever and a future.
Betty Storll, Edwardsville
