And you thought we believed in a fairy tale

Psalm 14:1 – The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.”
When you look up into the sky at the clouds, you may say, “Look at that cloud. Doesn’t it look kinda like a fish?”
Or maybe it looks like a person’s head. This can be easily written off as something that happened by chance.
Or maybe you’re looking at the side of a mountain and say, “Doesn’t that look like a man’s nose? And below that, his chin?”
This too can easily be said to be something that happened just by chance over time, through wind/rain/erosion.
But when you’re in South Dakota, looking at Mount Rushmore, you instinctively know this was created by intelligent design. Or when you see a grandfather clock or a car engine. And you know that no matter how many years you give it, there’s no way it could have created itself, just by chance, over time. Not in a million (or trillion) years.
The human eye has 70 million cones/rods/nerves/blood vessels. How many parts to an engine or clock? A few hundred, maybe? Yet atheists like Jim Walters say we humans and the many other very complex creations just happened by chance over time. Jim, you’re that fool God speaks of, the one standing in the crowd at Mount Rushmore, saying, “Wow! Can you all believe that just by chance, over time, through years of erosion, those look like some of our past presidents?!”
And here you though we Christians believed a in fairy tale.
Leonard Tamburello, Collinsville
