Trump deserves the chance to show what he’s made of

This is first an answer to Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column of Jan. 11, “Jesus said, ‘The mouth speaks what the heart is full of.’” First, let me make it clear that I am neither a Donald Trump nor a Hillary Clinton fan (see my letter “Good Riddance,” BND Aug. 3, 2016) or, since about 2002, a Leonard Pitts Jr. fan. The last column of his that I enjoyed was “You don’t know us” about the 9/11 attack.
I did not see the Golden Globe awards show, and I haven’t read what Meryl Streep said or Kellyanne Conway’s comments about her speech. I believe Streep has a First Amendment right to say whatever she believes about Trump (or his policies,). However, I don’t believe an entertainment awards venue is the place to do so. It is time for the hate the far left has for Trump to stop. He is our legally elected president and deserves a chance to show what he is made of, not what his opposition says he is.
My next comment pertains to Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay and his rehanging a picture portraying police as pigs. Congressman Clay, would you have done the same thing if the picture had portrayed the rioters as rats burning down their neighborhood and the police as black and white, male and female officers trying to protect the innocent?
Bob Walter, Glen Carbon
