Republicans are all about character assassination

Today’s political issues are too important to be continually subjected to manipulative repudiation. Typical Republican media tactics are to deflect, distract and then defer to their echo chamber that rattles with prattle from shadowy reaches of the Internet and AM radio. When Republican rhetoric can convince its base that someone is pure evil, nothing that person ever does or says will ever be considered legitimate. This is character assassination, and since this reprehensible tactic works, we see people attacked far more aggressively than issues.
I’m glad to see some fellow progressives joining the fray here lately. But collectively, I think we’ve all had it with those who defy sensibility and apparently think their insults will intimidate those with the cojones to present opinions that don’t coincide with this newspaper’s resident opinionators.
The BND’s favorite octogenarian sage, and several cronies, cast insults and untruth practically unchallenged. The worst of their letters usually are protected from comments. And when they actually are posted online, comments get suppressed. They’re like a school of piranha, even going after high-schoolers just wanting to participate in the democratic process and share their views. It’s shameful, but fact assassins don’t care. It’s time we call this what it is – BS.
So, conservative snipers: Progressive liberals aren’t “whiners,” “snowflakes,” “dumbocrats,” “libtards” or “losers.” We’re tired of the insults and sick of the lies. We’ll continue speaking truth in the face of your seemingly endless barrage of conservative noise. Your nonsense will no longer go unchallenged.
Kevin J. Gagen, Belleville
