The arrogance of the left knows no bounds, and Lee Pitzer’s letter of Jan. 14 is as good an example as you could find. He admires the work skills of the “little people” on the one hand and then dismisses their choice of Donald Trump due to a lack of a general education outside their specialty.
Having lived in both the world of academia and the “real world,” I have discovered two things. First, the academic can be as clueless as anyone else when they venture outside their field of expertise, and secondly, the common man has a more, well-rounded worldview than Pitzer would give them credit for and are very capable of making an informed opinion on a broad variety of subjects. One does not have to have a degree in geo-politics to know how to deal with a bully or know that good fences make good neighbors.
Pitzer looks down his nose at the “uneducated,” yet no doubt he would stand with the Hollywood elites who lecture us on so broad a variety of Liberal causes. Yet so many of these performing artists never finished high school. Has he ever watched “Celebrity Jeopardy” where they have to dumb down the questions and answers for them to win anything?
Mark Godwin, Lebanon
Comments