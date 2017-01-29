The best fundraising advertisements

Awards for best Christmas fundraising advertisements should be given to the children of Shriners Children’s Hospital, St. Jude and Cleft Palate. These videos would have been banned in France by judges who ruled them inappropriate and insensitive.
The Global Down Syndrome Foundation released a two-minute commercial entitled “Dear Future Mom” to alleviate anxieties of pregnant women who learn that they are carrying a Down syndrome baby. One such woman says, “I’m scared. What kind of life will my child have?”
The video’s cast is primarily children of various nationalities with Down syndrome. The children tell the woman that her child will hug, speak, go to school, tell you he loves you, and can be happy. French courts upheld a ruling in which the French Broadcasting Council banned the video as inappropriate as a commercial, stating that the depiction of happy Down Syndrome children is likely to disturb women who made lawful, different personal choices – abortion.
World War I destroyed the world economy, and all hell broke loose worldwide. Empowered by Socialist and Communist revolutionaries, they legitimized abortion in 1917 and created Warsaw ghettos, the Holocaust, Pearl Harbor, World War II, and the A-bomb. U.S. judges legalized abortion in 1973, attacking the God-given sanctuary of the mother’s womb to every human being.
American prayed, and God’s love and mercy brought about the best of our high-tech century. Will the next century be governed by God’s law as taught by His son Jesus, or by the world’s appropriate judges? Remember, God the Father is the final Judge.
Esther Koch, Breese
