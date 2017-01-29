An educated woman who voted for Trump

This letter is overdue, but I must answer Judy Neel’s email of Dec. 18. In it she said, “I fail to understand how educated women voted for Trump.”
Well, I am an educated woman, and I voted for Trump. She must be a teacher because she said, “Teachers can expect lower wages and fewer bargaining rights, among other things.”
Teachers are backed by unions and tenure. I didn’t have that privilege when I worked. I had to stand up for myself and not rely on a union to support me. But I digress. I would not vote for Hillary Clinton because she is so totally pro-choice. I am totally against abortion, even in rape cases.
Yes, rape is a repulsive act to the mother and baby. But it is not the baby’s fault. Although alive, a baby has no rights, no “union” to back it up. Abortion is murder, plain and simple. If a criminal kills a pregnant woman, it is considered a double murder. We treat our pets and criminals better than our babies, who are tortured to death in mothers’ wombs. What’s next? If a baby is not completely normal, will we kill it because it will be a nuisance? If a criminal is being executed, we have to make sure that the proper medication is put in the needle so that the poor criminal won’t suffer. Our babies suffer terribly during an abortion. What educated woman would want that? Not me.
Therese Bauer, O’Fallon
