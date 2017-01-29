Continuing to point the finger

The BND continues to point the finger of blame at Democrats for Illinois’ fiscal disaster, while ignoring the irresponsible pension and retirement giveaways of former governors James Thompson, Jim Edgar and George Ryan. They also ignore the fact that Illinois had surpluses in the five years preceding George W. Bush’s irresponsible tax cuts. The BND endorsed all of these people who gave away Illinois’ financial future and revenue.
Research the financial status of Kansas to see what Governor Bruce Rauner has in store for Illinois, if he gets his way. Kansas Governor Sam Brownback’s Republican experiment is a disaster. Then research the financial status of Minnesota to see how the Democratic experiment is working.
Sincerely,
Comments