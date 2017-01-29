Letters to the Editor

January 29, 2017 1:00 PM

Fake news isn’t harmless

Fake news? It is not fake news; it is downright, premeditated, flat-out, deliberate, destructive, not funny, not fake, calculated, outrageous, vicious lying. It deserves justifiable anger, appropriate consequences, destroy-your-computer reactions, overwhelming condemnation, tabloid incredulity, wash your mouth out with lye soap punishment, and no second chances. Do not minimize it, think it is cute, diminish it, tolerate it, or pass it off as harmless. It is as bad as it always has been. It is vicious lying.

Tom Smith, Shiloh

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

StagePlay Learning owner talks about theatre class offerings

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos