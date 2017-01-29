Fake news isn’t harmless

Fake news? It is not fake news; it is downright, premeditated, flat-out, deliberate, destructive, not funny, not fake, calculated, outrageous, vicious lying. It deserves justifiable anger, appropriate consequences, destroy-your-computer reactions, overwhelming condemnation, tabloid incredulity, wash your mouth out with lye soap punishment, and no second chances. Do not minimize it, think it is cute, diminish it, tolerate it, or pass it off as harmless. It is as bad as it always has been. It is vicious lying.
