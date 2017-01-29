I’m going to get very tough writing this letter.
I know there are many that care for family members in need. I’m the mother.
My daughter, a very intelligent, young woman, worked hard at her studies. She worked, got married, earned her way, paid her way, took extra classes to become an architect. She drew the plans for their home. Yet all came to an abrupt stop with an accident. Everything changed. Her abilities were cut short at the age of 21.
Her marriage ended. In her second marriage to a man with multiple sclerosis, things were rough. Neither had much to live on, but both worked the best way they knew how. They rehabbed a well-used mobile home. Years went by. Then she became a widow.
This is about home care. She had resources to live on, but how?
I became her trustee. Thanks to her lawyer for his help and advice. There’s no allowance for others’ advice. There are those who are interested and will help. Be aware. They know what they want.
We the family cannot touch that which is not ours. We pay our way. Don’t rob anyone who’s disabled. If you don’t think you deserve your way, you don’t. Greed is about what others have. If you want anything, work as hard as she has.
Thanks to help organizations and be fortunate to find good, honest help. They are the ones that deserve a lot of credit. They are a blessing.
Merry Christmas.
Betty Storll, Edwardsville
