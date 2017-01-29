Letters to the Editor

January 29, 2017 1:04 PM

Caseyville police resignations need investigation

Since Sept. 23, four police officers have resigned in the Village of Caseyville. Last time there was a mass exodus of police officers in Caseyville, there were some pretty serious problems. I sincerely believe this many officers, leaving at nearly the same time, needs to be investigated. Perhaps those who have resigned will share their reasons for leaving? I can’t see why that would be so difficult.

Something is very wrong in the Caseyville Police Department, something that needs to be looked into. Perhaps a new U.S. Attorney will help shine some light under this rock? As of now, no one seems to be asking the right questions. Sadly, they aren’t asking questions at all.

Brad VanHoose, Belleville

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

StagePlay Learning owner talks about theatre class offerings

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos