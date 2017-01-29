Some letter writers to the BND, such as “Goober” from Hick-town Smithton, seem angry when I call their mythical hero God the “G-Man.” Folks, if you believe in a mythical god and fairy tales from the Holy comic book, you deserve to be insulted. Where is your god when children are raped and murdered? Where was your god during the Holocaust? Where was your god when genocide was committed against Native Americans? Where was God in Syria? Where is your god in Africa? Children die daily from starvation with flies on their faces. I could go on for hours, but let me say you believers are a bad joke.
Impeach Trump in 2017.
Jim Walters, Belleville
