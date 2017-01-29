BND readers sound off on President Trump, voter fraud and public safety

Teacher pensions inflated
In an editorial, a teacher said that she gets a $52K pension. I wish I got that much. They cry that they don’t get any Social Security, but my pension from the private sector after 35 years plus my Social Security only equals $28K a year. Teacher pensions are so inflated. I should have been a teacher.
Another flawed TIF
If you want to look at another flawed TIF, take a look at the TIF in Shiloh that built the new school for the Mascoutah school district. This was a crazy use of TIF funds and it cost about $28 million. The expiration date has already been extended on this TIF because it hasn’t developed the plans.
Miffed over TIF
Can Mayor Eckert or some of the council bobbleheads tell me why my property taxes in Belleville are two or three times higher for the TIF 3 district than they are for the regular Belleville operations? The mayor and the city have the unmitigated gall to insist that they need another 4.5 percent property tax increase to take care of police pensions. Stop taking the TIF money. That money was paid through property taxes that should be used for these types of expenditures. Mayor Eckert, I can’t wait for you to get out of office.
Bridge to eternity
This is in response to the sound-off about the signs on South Illinois Street. Those aren’t for the sidewalks, they’re for the bridge that has been under construction for six years or more. We may as well put up permanent signs for as slow as that guy works.
911 decision misguided
The recent Illinois decision about the 911 centers needing to combine to cut down on costs is an awful decision. I think that it is going to slow down the response times for people who call needing help. There are already delays with all of the answering centers that we have. I feel like the cost in the long run isn’t going to make that much of a difference. When it comes to saving people’s lives, should cost saving be our greatest concern?
Sheriff’s department needs stirring
I’m concerned with the sheriff’s department. They brought in an outsider to become the chief of the investigative division. Granted, he’s an excellent officer and has an outstanding record. Was there no one in the sheriff’s department who was interested or qualified for this position?
Rainy day funds
Why does Illinois have laws on how to drive when the Belleville police, sheriff’s department and Illinois State Police don’t enforce them? Specifically, I’m talking about lights and wipers being turned on in inclement weather. If the police issued more tickets, Illinois would not have so many money problems and much safer roads.
Spotlight on volunteerism
On Jan. 18, the BND made a big deal about “A Day of Service.” I’m an auxiliary member at Memorial Hospital, and I received my 2,000-hour pin in December. That’s nothing compared to the hours some of the members have. Now, that’s something to write about.
Voter fraud is here
There’s a big debate going on about voter fraud in the country. Do some investigating starting in St. Clair County and move up to Cook County. That’s all we need to do to get a good sample of voter fraud.
Preexisting conditions
Obama has already won the question of affordable healthcare. Republicans can change it to their satisfaction but it will still include an allowance for preexisting conditions. Putting the exemption into it means that it’s not insurance. A preexisting condition waiver is like allowing someone to call when their house is on fire and take out fire insurance.
Union pensions
Union people think that others should fund their pensions. Put money away for a rainy day so that you have it when you get older. I believe in the right to work. Unions outlived their usefulness years ago.
School bus seat belts
I visited Florida and noticed that the school buses have seat belts. The school districts mandated this. Why don’t the school districts throughout Illinois mandate this, too? It would make the kids safer in case of accidents.
Protesters don’t care
I’d like to tell the Trump protesters that you all are not concerned about the country, you all only care about yourselves.
Trump puts America first
People are blowing up social media because they’re angry that Donald Trump is going to put America first. Who should he put first? Palestine, Great Britain, North Korea or Barack Obama? I believe that the majority of Americans think that he should put America first. I firmly believe that Israel puts themselves first and the Russians believe that Putin puts them first. I don’t understand who else Donald Trump would put first. I wish the media would quit trying to say that he’s being a bigot and racist because he wants to make America great again.
Slow down Illinois 158
In the recent articles about the car crashes on Illinois 158 between Belleville and Columbia, an officer says that people drive too fast, but you never see any law enforcement out there. If that’s the cause of it, someone should be out there watching for people who are exceeding the speed limit. Once the word gets out that law enforcement is checking, then there will be fewer crashes.
Who are our elected officials?
There are elected officials in St. Clair County who we don’t even know who they are until election time, what their job is or what it consists of. You can call to find out but that shouldn’t be our responsibility.
Wear white at night
Do parents and educators teach about wearing white at night? I have almost run over people wearing all black in the evening and it scared me. It would be great if the police gave out reflectors for bikes, shoes and jackets.
Sick kids near New Baden
I want know why nothing has been published in the BND about kids missing school because of epidemic illnesses? It’s happening in the towns around New Baden. Not one word has been printed to alert people to watch for symptoms and to call their doctor.
