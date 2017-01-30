Not much media for March for Life

As we prepare to make a trip to Washington, D.C. to stand up for life at all stages, it’s hard not to notice the difference between this week’s Women’s march for Planned Parenthood and our group’s standing up for life. Expect to see a lot of media coverage on the misguided women’s march for a group that won’t come close to the numbers marching for life. They have already cancelled a women’s group from participating because they are pro-life. So much for “choice!”
Planned Parenthood has repeatedly been found to cover up for child predators and statutory rapists, protect sex trafficking, lie to women about the risks of abortion, and sell baby body parts for money. Planned Parenthood plays games with the percentage of abortions, claiming it’s only 3 percent of what they do. It’s not hard to dilute to 3 percent when the abortion itself is only counted as 25 percent of services as they complete a pregnancy test, test for sexually transmitted diseases, and provide contraceptives at the same time. It’s their moneymaker along with government funding and private donations, to reach $1.3 billion annually for a non-profit. They were founded by a racist & eugenicist and continue to target poor, minority and distressed women who need our help with a pregnancy in tough circumstances.
You won’t see much in the media for our March for Life, which has brought in a half million annually for 44 years, but we’ll all get to see the “injustice” of Planned Parenthood losing government funding.
Doug Lugge, Belleville March for Life bus captain
Comments