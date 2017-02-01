Comey helped Trump more than Russia

Daniel Wayne, of Columbia, wrote his piece citing a parity on how many claim Russians made us vote for Donald Trump. Well, Daniel, let me start by saying that Trump didn’t need the Russians — our own American Director of the FBI — James Comey — gave Trump some pretty big bombs to drop in select places where Trump won via the Electoral College, not by the votes of the people. And yes, as he does with all else that doesn’t rest well with him, he is having his people investigate it, and they can’t believe what they are finding. So, Daniel, et al., let’s just wait and see what Trump does. His private sector record is well-established and written, and his public record, or so it seems, will follow in kind. Let’s just wait and see.
Hans Baumann, Swansea
