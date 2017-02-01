A different name on new ID

In early December 2016, I submitted an application for a new voter ID for Monroe County. On Dec. 19, I received my new ID with a different name that was not on my previous ID from St. Clair County (issued in 1986). Someone in County Clerk Dennis Knobloch’s office decided to add “Sr.” to my name. I have never been a “Sr.” in my life.
On the day I received this new card, I called the County Clerk’s office. The girl I spoke to stated that they would issue a new card and that “Joy would take care of it.”
It’s a month later and guess what? No new card has been issued yet!
James J. Harrigan, Waterloo
Comments