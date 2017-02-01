Letters to the Editor

February 1, 2017 4:21 PM

A different name on new ID

In early December 2016, I submitted an application for a new voter ID for Monroe County. On Dec. 19, I received my new ID with a different name that was not on my previous ID from St. Clair County (issued in 1986). Someone in County Clerk Dennis Knobloch’s office decided to add “Sr.” to my name. I have never been a “Sr.” in my life.

On the day I received this new card, I called the County Clerk’s office. The girl I spoke to stated that they would issue a new card and that “Joy would take care of it.”

It’s a month later and guess what? No new card has been issued yet!

James J. Harrigan, Waterloo

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

East St. Louis QB follows coach P.J. Fleck to Minnesota

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos