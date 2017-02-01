The new buzz word “fake news” has inundated the media ever since the election of Donald Trump. Hardly a day goes by without seeing a columnist or contributor in our BND opinions page claiming this was the source of Trump’s victory and Hillary Clinton’s demise.
It’s gotten so bad that even CNN, MSNBC and The Huffington Post have the audacity of accusing others of this mortal sin in journalism.
Fake news, like fake history, has been around forever and is a way of life. It has made government policy and swayed millions of people with deception. (Well, I suppose after all, ignorance is bliss.)
It’s like proclaiming the misdeeds of Trump, and there are many, with silence about Clinton’s checkered history. (No, really, she’s not the incarnation of Mother Teresa.)
Consider the new wave of mega-church Pastors and Televangelists preaching only what the people with itching ears want to hear, filling auditoriums, selling millions of books, and of course, being adored. Can you imagine hearing Jonathon Edward’s “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God” coming from the Astrodome or Willow Creek?
So, more damaging then are not the lies that are printed, but the truth that is withheld. The printing of a lie can be critiqued, but hidden truth remains, well, hidden.
Maybe the public will get tired of this deception and someday demand the truth. Of course they will, about the time our own Leonard Pitts begins writing about something other than race.
Donald Moeser, Freeburg
Comments