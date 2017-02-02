Krneta deserves an “A” for effort

Local high school student Megan Krneta recently took the BND letter-writing plunge. Her Christmas Eve letter addressed the rather hot button topic of gun control as she related it to the rise in suicides. Her motivation is not known, but nevertheless, she took the plunge with good intentions.
She landed in a briar patch.
Return fire soon followed. It was like the woods at dawn on the first day of deer hunting season. Based on the printed letter responses many thought she missed the target and told her so in no uncertain terms.
Everyone has a right to their opinion, but there ought to be a little civility with their remarks. One recent letter responded to her original one and asked, “Are you that stupid?”
Ouch! That grated like a dentist’s drill! Most people wouldn’t talk to their dog like that. Fortunately dogs don’t understand words anyway, but teenagers are pretty perceptive. Hopefully her high school teachers don’t talk to her like that.
Krneta certainly deserves “A” for her effort. I hope she’ll write again.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
