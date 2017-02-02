Trump may be hated, but can’t be compared to Hitler

The Jan. 21 political cartoon of the Donald Trump’s presidential seal was absolutely beyond the pale. I know that political cartoons are fair game no matter how exaggerated and that it has been so throughout our long history.
However, to replace the American eagle on the presidential seal with Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich eagle (minus the swastika) is truly hate speech. To insert the symbol of the murder of six million Jews plus unnumbered Christians, homosexuals and those of imperfect mind and/or body onto the presidential seal is repugnant and should never have been published. President Trump may be hated by many people, but he can’t be compared to Hitler.
James L. McAfee, Belleville
