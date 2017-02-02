Obama deserves our gratitude

Leon Anderson’s recent letter charged that Barack Obama’s legacy as president would be Aleppo, Syria. The charge was made without any supporting evidence, but I would suppose an unsubstantiated accusation could be made just because it occurred on his watch.
That’s what Anderson feebly attempts to do by listing the nation’s and the world’s problems, wars, challenges, deficiencies and then blaming Obama for all of these failings. Anderson completely ignores the facts that most of these issues had their origins before Obama took office, but Obama still gets credit for the festering flaws.
It’s generally acknowledged that the nation’s economic system was on the verge of collapse when Obama became president and drastic action was needed. Obama met the challenge head on. The auto companies were bailed out with billions of dollars (all eventually repaid), thus saving thousands of jobs. Six weeks after Obama’s inauguration the stock market hit a low of 6,500; today it’s at 20,000. Americans with a 401k have greatly benefited from the huge increase in the index. Unemployment then was at 10 percent; today it is at 4.7 percent, and 4 percent is considered full employment. Twenty million Americans not previously covered by health insurance are now covered. Our troop commitment in Iraq was reduced from 150,000 to 6,000.
Obama has said there are substantial problems to be resolved, but that is usually the case in the complicated and fractious world we live in. Obama is due our gratitude and appreciation for a job well done under very difficult circumstances.
Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon
