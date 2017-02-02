Letters to the Editor

February 2, 2017 11:47 AM

A small act of kindness

In the wake of all the bad things happening in our society right now, I want to tell what was a wonderful thing that happened to me on Christmas Eve. I was eating lunch with some of my family in Collinsville at the 157 Diner, when a nice man with his two children (a boy and a girl) stopped at our table and said his children wanted to tell me something. I stopped and looked at them; they said, “We bought your lunch. Merry Christmas.”

I was so shocked! All I could do was shake their hands. I wish I had hugged them. Never in my 91 years of age has a complete stranger done anything that nice for me. I was at such a loss – completely got – that someone would do this for me.

I hope that if this man and his children see this letter, they will know how much I appreciated it, that it was all I talked about, and that the holiday was so much brighter!

And for the rest of the people, remember – we can hear of awful things happening, but there is still a lot of goodness and that some children do have a lot of good in them yet!

LaVerne Rupprecht, O’Fallon

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See who got the last cup of coffee in Belleville

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos