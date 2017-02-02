A small act of kindness

In the wake of all the bad things happening in our society right now, I want to tell what was a wonderful thing that happened to me on Christmas Eve. I was eating lunch with some of my family in Collinsville at the 157 Diner, when a nice man with his two children (a boy and a girl) stopped at our table and said his children wanted to tell me something. I stopped and looked at them; they said, “We bought your lunch. Merry Christmas.”
I was so shocked! All I could do was shake their hands. I wish I had hugged them. Never in my 91 years of age has a complete stranger done anything that nice for me. I was at such a loss – completely got – that someone would do this for me.
I hope that if this man and his children see this letter, they will know how much I appreciated it, that it was all I talked about, and that the holiday was so much brighter!
And for the rest of the people, remember – we can hear of awful things happening, but there is still a lot of goodness and that some children do have a lot of good in them yet!
LaVerne Rupprecht, O’Fallon
