Why start a project if you don’t have money?

In reference to the boiler and roof in remodeling City Hall:
Most people know that when you remodel a home or business that the most important things you should look at are the boiler and the roof. The boiler and the roof should have been the first two items on the bid for remodeling. It should have been a no-brainer, when the boiler is 59 years old! Why do you start a project when you don't have the money for the most important items? I guess the best way to get what you want is to leave off the most important items to fixing up the building. Now we are in a spot where they are going to get what they want because the project has been started and needs these two items fixed. I have been called many things, ignorant and stupid, to my face and in letters by many people. Now I am asking you who is ignorant and stupid when you are remodeling a city building for the people of Belleville and you forget to look at the roof and boiler? People, beware. This is how they get their way.
Lillian Schneider, Belleville
