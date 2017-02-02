Belle Valley School negatively affects the district

In early December I submitted a written question to Belle Valley school superintendent Louis Obernuefermann and board president Karen Kunz concerning the calculating of an upcoming tax increase. Belle Valley taxes have increased by 24.3 percent over the past four years. They refused to answer my question. At the Dec. 20 tax levy meeting I asked permission to ask a question. That request was denied.
When it comes to leveling with the taxpayers concerning tax matters, the Belle Valley board led by Karen Kunz has a well-documented history of gross distortions and outright voter fraud. In fact, jail time should be imposed for such egregious misconduct.
Because of past scandals, one would think new board members would want to restore confidence by distancing themselves from the board president and welcome questions as an opportunity to gain credibility. Not so.
Apparently, achieving a high ethical standard and insisting on proper behavior is not a goal or desire of the board members. Until we get an educator as superintendent and board members who understand and take their responsibilities seriously, Belle Valley School will continue to negatively affect the district.
Ted Farmer, Belleville
