Anyone who doesn’t believe is truly a fool

Don’t worry, Jim Walters. Your mistake on who would be our next president will only torment you for the next four years, probably eight years.
But your mistake that there’s no God will torment you throughout eternity. The Christian Bible has been around for over 2,000 years, with over 2,000 prophecies, all of which have come true. Anyone who is foolish enough to bet their eternal soul that Christ and His salvation from Hell is going to be that one truth that isn’t true, is truly a fool.
Leonard Tamburello, Collinsville
