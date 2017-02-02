Letters to the Editor

February 2, 2017 5:01 PM

To the Donald Trump lovers

The facts are in. The treasonous, illegitimate liar now soiling the Oval Office won because of James “J. Edgar Hoover” Comey.

All you Donald Trump-loving wackos should have a tattoo on your forehead that says “Idiot.”

Jim Walters, Belleville

