To the Donald Trump lovers

The facts are in. The treasonous, illegitimate liar now soiling the Oval Office won because of James “J. Edgar Hoover” Comey.
All you Donald Trump-loving wackos should have a tattoo on your forehead that says “Idiot.”
Jim Walters, Belleville
February 2, 2017 5:01 PM
