Focusing more on good things

My past writings have been offensive to anyone it touched. This year, they will focus more on good things ... accomplishable. Let’s begin with events that have startled me into a box. Donald Trump mentioned Joseph’s Dream in his first presidential speech!
Just about all called me crazy writing about it since 2012. In spirit, folks saw my East Saint homies as Nazareth when economic visions called the place Goshen of Eygpt. Personal life resembles Joseph’s ... still.
Then “other” things happened to promote Goshen. A St. Louis group asked for 3-figure millions to build food-based industry downtown. A port agency near Alton’s port received a three-figure grant to ship corn & soy along the Mississippi. Finally, Trump said my phrase in his presidential address.
No surprises, I’m reaching out. Happy New Year!
Derwin Wince, Cahokia
