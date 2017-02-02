Is this what’s in store for the next four years?

Wow! Did you see the videos of the amazing women’s marches? There were nearly 3 million people protesting against the new administration! Does that 3 million number ring a bell? The popular vote difference between Hillary Clinton and Donald J. Trump. Granted those nearly 3 million weren’t all Clinton supporters. My family voted for Clinton; we weren’t there although we kept in touch with the marches by way of the lying media: TV!
I was entertained by Sean Spicer, the new press secretary. He lied on national TV about the size of the crowds, even with split screen videos showing his disgusting lies! Is this what is in store for the next four years?? Hopefully not. Trump dealt the CIA a disastrous blow by claiming he loved them and then a minute later said they lied about the fake news about the Russian hacks. No one knows which Donald Trump we will get from day to day. Hopefully the truth, but then again he can’t handle the truth especially if it comes by way of Twitter! I wonder, did we have Twitter with George W. Bush, the last liar in chief?
Richard L. Wosylus, Smithton
