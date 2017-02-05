Democrats sure know how to pick losers

Ninety percent or more of the moral decay in this country can be directly attributed to the Democratic Party. From men and little girls using the same restroom to gay marriage, this trend has got to stop. The Democratic Party surely is not all morally corrupt, but they sure pick losers to be their leaders. Hillary Clinton was the most corrupt and incompetent presidential candidate ever to seek that office, and her husband, Bill, was no better. Face it: Barack Obama was elected because he was black, and Hillary ran because she is a woman. Surely there are Democrats with those assets that could have run and been effective leaders. Obama came into the White House with no experience in anything required of that office, yet that fact was ignored by voters. He alienated us from our allies and comforted our enemies. President-elect Donald Trump now faces all the blunders that Obama made inside and outside of our country. Thank God that the disasters of Obama will not be continued under Hillary: Obama has divided this country enough.
My daughter-in-law just got notice from her employer that her medical premium has gone up $2,000. My son’s family now pays $14,450 premium per year with a $10,000 deductible. Their premium is now very near half of her salary. The U.S. Congress began today to end this attempt to punish the middle class. Hopefully they can get this Obama disaster repealed soon.
Incarcerate Hillary in 2017.
Jim Bonnevier, Belleville
