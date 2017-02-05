The BND’s Dec. 5 editorial column outlines the corruption of Oliver Hamilton. Corruption is the primary source of all crime, hardship and poverty in East St. Louis and the entire country.
Hamilton, the East St. Louis Township Supervisor, represents the worst of America, not just for his criminal conduct, but because he trampled on the lives of the poor people he was supposed to be serving. A brief outline of his criminal activity follows:
1. He stole $230,000 from the people who gave him his job and bought a car wash and gasoline for his car and entertainment for himself.
2. He used public construction contracts to pay illegal immigrants dirt cheap wages rather than paying those who elected him $40.66 per hour, the legal wage rate for the contract.
Hamilton and his girlfriend used the trust of the good people of East St. Louis to steal money directly out of the pockets of those who looked to him for leadership. The editorial closes by saying that the judge could hand Hamilton a 20-year sentence on March 1. Every citizen in East St. Louis should be in favor of the judge awarding Hamilton that 20-year sentence with no parole.
Hamilton is a good example of the corruption that is so pervasive throughout Illinois.
Liberals blame big business for discriminating against working people. Hamilton’s corruption indicates the biggest source of poverty among the working class is corruption of their own role models who steal money right out of their pockets.
Joe Fairbanks, Fairview Heights
