February 5, 2017 12:10 AM

Make decisions based on merit, not politics

In response to Alderman Phil Elmore’s letter: Phil, you are like Hamlet, you cannot decide. You ask what difference does it makes if the Hofbräuhaus was completed last month or next year. As a taxpayer I am losing a return on my investment each day they don’t open. In 2013, when I ran for mayor, I heard the people in wards 1 and 7 and their sewer issues there. Their alderman should have advocated fixing long-term residential issues before handing $3 million away to non-vetted businessmen. These are sewer issues that place us in non-compliance by law and the problems affect homeowners’ health and safety.

Elmore states there has not been a development like this in 50 years. What development are you referencing?

For my master’s degree I took a class entitled Public Fiscal Budget Analysis that covered economic development. The Kellers are more than a year behind schedule. Why? I believe they are short on cash and was not financially vetted correctly by Mayor Mark Eckert.

I made decisions based on merit, not politics. When I was denied to see the developer’s true financial status, I voted no on granting tax incentives. I lost my seat with the help from Doctor of Education and ordained minister, Alderman Phillip Silsby through his letter of recommendation for my opponent. Silsby wanted a person to work with. Dr. Silsby, did you forget those many emails we worked on of ward 5 concerns with 90 percent coming from me through constituents? Your letter, Dr. Phil, was a pure smear of lies, and I’ve lost all respect for you.

Joseph W. “Joe” Hayden, MPA, Belleville

