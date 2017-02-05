I’ve been watching commentaries, interviews and news conferences concerning opinions on Donald Trump and his impending presidency. Yes, he has not been politically right and doesn’t care about offending anyone. He seems to me to be an overt expressionist. He uses phrases like “the best” and “an ultimate failure” to get across his opinion. I see him as judging people, events and agendas as black and white with very little grayness. People can’t handle that expression. We’ve become too politically right. His bark is bigger than his bite.
These attacks and criticisms of Trump seem to be aimed from a slanted view of his dogma. Yes, he has stated and tweeted opinions that rile minorities and liberals, but I have no doubt that if everyone would give him a chance to govern and lead he will provide results that overshadow his often unfair criticism. People want a better economy. We want a safer world. We want equal chance for opportunity. No one in his/her sane mind wants corruption. I’m seeing Trump as a strong leader who makes tough choices that benefit the majority and doesn’t cater to the whining of the minority. The more the media bashes him the more I see them as instigators of disharmony using his strong personality as reason for dismissal of him before he can even do anything. What’s the old adage? Actions speak louder than words. My hope is he unites us by his deeds and takes us down the path to prosperity.
Steven Tempia, Collinsville
