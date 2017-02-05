Selected rhetoric depicts faux news catastrophes

“Reverberated,” “slamming,” “scrambled” – with these words The New York Times, with help from the L.A. Times, opens its editorialized report on the headline: “Judge suspends Trump order, bars deporting refugees.”
Only after tirade of unfortunate incidents does the paper, way down in the sixth paragraph, report the basis for its “ain’t it terrible, the sky is falling” strategy: “the president’s order ... suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.”
Is the sky to fall within 90 days, or 120? Or are we once more treated to selected rhetoric depicting a faux news catastrophe?
Richard Wagner, Highland
