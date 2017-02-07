From the UK Daily Mail: “Suspended over a deep gorge, the Beipanjiang Bridge is built at a height nearly twice as much as that of The Shard, a 95-storey skyscraper in London. Engineers joined the last set of decks on September 10, marking the completion of the structure which has cost three years to build. Named after Beipan River, the waterway it crosses, the incredible structure has a 720-meter-wide span (2,363 feet) and is a part of the Hangrui Highway, a 3,405-kilometer-long (2,115 miles) national motorway linking Hangzhou city in southern China with Ruili city on the China-Myanmar border.”
Of course, here at home after more than three years, there is still no little bridge over a little railroad track on Illinois Route 15 between Freeburg and Belleville. Now there are two cranes and still no Christmas lights. You have to wonder if their big bridge cost less to build than our little bridge? Is this why China is, in many ways, ahead of us? Is this why we are broke?
Phil Henning, Smithton
