Some people are having a hard time understanding America’s electoral process. Many Democrats are claiming that Donald Trump is illegitimate because he lost the popular vote. That is a specious argument. Let’s say the Dallas Cowboys rack up more yards of offense, have fewer turnovers, have more field goals and fewer penalties than Green Bay. But the final score is Green Bay 31, Dallas 30. Does anyone in his right mind say that Green Bay’s win is illegitimate? Of course not. The fact that Hillary Clinton had 3 million more popular votes than Trump is irrelevant. Is it Trump’s fault Clinton didn’t campaign much in several key states that cost her the election? No! The Electoral College system is 240 years old. If you go by popular vote you only need to carry the 11 most populous states and ignore the other 39. How fair would that be?
Bill Nunes, Glen Carbon
