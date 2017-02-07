A group of retirees from Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (S.O.A.R.) visited the three area offices of Illinois U.S. Congressmen, John Shimkus, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost (each are Republican), on the U.S. House Republican’s position on Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
We stated our concerns that from what we have heard to date, they may not protect these social programs for the good of the people, either current or future. We also reminded them that President Donald Trump campaigned that he would not touch Social Security and Medicare. We reminded them also how much Medicare is attached to the ACA, so repealing ACA without a solid replacement would hurt Medicare.
We were assured by each of the office assistants that our concerns would be forwarded to each individual Representative, and we look forward to their responses on these important issues.
Don Ogle, S.O.A.R. member, Granite City
