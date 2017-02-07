Please! It’s time to stop talking about the election, Russian hacking and Hillary’s flaws. It’s over. The thing to talk about is that sad fact that, in a country that claims to be a democracy and loves freedom, so few of us voted. It was a 20-year low point. Feel free to do your own analysis, but we are becoming a nation of rule by money, not votes. An Oligarchy as sure as the colonial Europeans lived by for centuries.
In the most recent presidential election, only 53.5 percent of the nation’s registered voters actually cared enough about our nation to actually vote. In St. Clair Country it was reportedly 68 percent – better than the U.S. as a whole, but still with one third (32 percent) in total disregard. So the fault of the outcome is not a foreign source or the fault of any candidate or party, but of us.
If this continues, we as a Capitalist Society and a Republican Democracy (ruled by those elected by the citizens) will fail and we will become a colony of Russia or China or several smaller countries acting as ignorantly as the British. Our educational system has failed us.
Joseph Reichert, Belleville
