The reason the left hates Donald Trump so much is that they are afraid he’s going to change their message. If you listen to Trump, his deep message is clear and simple: America will lead again if we invest in our common humanity – to ensure those who live in fear and want today, can live with dignity and opportunity. Since when do we in America, need to believe that our society is made up only of two diametrically opposed classes, one rich and one poor, both in permanent state of conflict? Does one party come to mind?
John Schrand, Belleville
