I am puzzled and chagrined

I am puzzled that you continue the letters from Lee Pitzer and Frankie Seaberry. They say the same thing, over and over and over. They are mostly reverse racism of black on white (sublimated or implied). The president currently in office has hurt the black race instead of helping them. Barack Obama has thrown more blacks into unemployment or under employed, more into poverty, more on food stamps. What kind of life is this?
The incoming president, Donald Trump, is already bringing back jobs for everyone with his promises and threatening with taxes for moving manufacturing away. Will Seaberry or Pitzer be happy when the African-Americans (maybe just Americans) are more fully employed in the workforce with better or good paying jobs? Will they sing, “Nirvana, Nirvana!”
I am chagrined that you would print a letter from New York state and leave out good letter writers like Jim Walters, etc.
H. Ray Sigler, Highland
Comments