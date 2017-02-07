Some people are simply classless

On the way to the funny pages, I noticed that letter writer Kevin Gagen responded to my comments about his fears of fascism under Donald Trump. It’s simply classless to use the pages of this newspaper to mock and insult those whose viewpoints are dissimilar to your own. The core purpose of my letter was to ask why he is not concerned about fascism within his own backyard. The lack of a response defending his belief is simply deflection by evasion. I too have read Webster’s definition, and the key word in that definition is “government.” It didn’t say Donald Trump or the specific office that he will assume; therefore, I have every right to ask the question that I did.
Given the comments that some have made to the content of his latest letter via Facebook, perhaps some self-reflection is in order? By the way, sir, the question raised in my original response still stands. I do hope that you can comprehend that as you shamelessly laid doubt to my own abilities to comprehend the written word. So once again, which is it?
Dave Smith, Belleville
