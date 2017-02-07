Burning an American flag makes you a hypocrite

Jim Walters, it’s your Constitutional first amendment right to burn an American flag. However, doing so would make you the biggest hypocrite in the country! For months readers have read your rhetoric and biased opinion of the nation’s freedom of choice by voting in a new president.
Do you really think that Hillary Clinton was the right choice? After lying for her husband about at least three extra marital affairs? He then had the brazen balls to tell the world in a worldwide broadcast that he “did not have sexual relations with that woman,” only to have to recant months later.
Clinton has three American souls on her conscience for the Benghazi Embassy disaster as well as the email scandal where over 30,000+ emails disappeared.
Do you have amnesia, or just plain ignorant and ignore facts?
I’m guessing you just like to run your big mouth and probably haven’t served a single day in the military, protecting & defending the U.S. Constitution. Any loudmouthed idiot who would say they’d burn American flags is no true American! Open your eyes and jump on board to help support this great country because the only guy who is going to “Make America Great Again” is sitting in the White House. I’ve seen you’re too ignorant to realize that, so move the hell out of this great country. As you live close to a very large military installation, I suggest you shut your big mouth about burning American flags before someone shuts it for you.
Roger Kennedy, USAF (Ret.), Red Bud
