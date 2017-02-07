Reagan is spinning in his grave

Wow! This country gets wackier all the time. Ever since I cast my first presidential ballot – in South Vietnam – I never thought I’d see a Republican president who was so admiring of and chummy with the world’s most powerful, most dangerous, communist dictator.
Didn’t the GOP used to claim to be the most anti-communist political party? Not anymore. Ronald Reagan must be spinning in his grave.
Vladimir Putin is widely and justifiably known as a murderous, warmongering thug, yet Crazy Donnie Trump thinks of him as a good friend who can be trusted.
Shouldn’t every American be outraged over Russia’s computer hacking and interference in our election? Not Trump! The new head of the Republican Party even takes the dictator’s word over that of our country’s intelligence establishment. Of course Putin wouldn’t lie!
Obviously, Putin sees Trump as the simpleton he is and is playing him. Putin realized that if he complimented him once or twice, Trump – always desperate for approval – would respond like an adoring puppy. How can this situation be good for the Divided States of America?
And how can you right-wingers who usually monopolize this page be OK with that? Or are you just too embarrassed to mention it?
As I said: wacky!
Ron Logsdon, Breese
