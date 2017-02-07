Letters to the Editor

February 7, 2017 5:34 PM

Better to be thought a fool than remove all doubt

Lori Felts should heed the quote from Abraham Lincoln: “It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.”

It is not the Electrical College, it’s the Electoral College, and it’s not a place, it’s a process that was established in the Constitution to elect our president. I do agree that the Electoral College is the correct system, however, because without it, only those voters in the populous areas of our country would have an impact on the election. Throughout her letter she used the words “dumb” and “stupid” six times so maybe another quote is appropriate here. “Insults are the last resort of insecure people trying to appear confident.” – Author Unknown

Cindi Miles, Belleville

Letters to the Editor

