February 7, 2017 5:38 PM

Let’s play ball

It has been three months since I decided to run for city treasurer, and all I have learned so far is that if you’re not playing ball with the big boys, they are going to make your life miserable. A lot of people like to say that politics are hard. Guess what, it is. I attempted to reach out to Mayor Mark Eckert to get insight from someone who had been in politics for a long time, about his thoughts on someone who is only 31, running for office among other things. Want to know what he said? Nothing! No meeting, no phone call, nothing. I then decided to reach out to Dallas Cook with the same questions and to also find out what he was going to do. After a nice conversation, I decided to throw my support behind Dallas B. Cook for mayor. It wasn’t because we see eye to eye on all the issues. I mean, that’s what makes a democracy work when people challenge your ideas. It was because I can tell he genuinely cares for Belleville and its citizens. Playing ball with the big boys is hard, but it’s a challenge I have risen to and learned a lot from already. I plan on continuing the fight to get back on the ballot so that the citizens have a real say in April!

Ryan Moore, Belleville

